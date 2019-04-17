Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris Rapp. View Sign

RAPP, Iris May (Age 79) Iris Rapp passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Born to James and Cathleen Chewning on August 15, 1939 in Richmond, Virginia she was the seventh sibling out of 14 brothers and sisters. She came to Spokane in the early '70s and worked in Hospitality for her whole career as a waitress at both the Historic Davenport Hotel and the Ridpath Hotel until their doors closed. She made a good life for herself, her children, and grandchildren. She loved planting flowers, being outdoors, her beloved animals, and socializing with her friends. In her life she battled multiple illnesses but never let it stop her from enjoying life. She will always and forever be loved and missed in our hearts. Iris is preceded in death by parents James and Cathleen Chewning, Jess Wilson, sisters Judith, Doris, and Alice, and brothers James Jr. and Clyde. Iris is survived by children Robert Brommer (Debbie), Christina Lewis (Doug), and Darlene (Tom) Caldwell. She has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Fairmount Memorial Park in the Sunset Chapel. Suggested donations in memory of Iris can be made to Cancer Care Northwest or SpokAnimal.

RAPP, Iris May (Age 79) Iris Rapp passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Born to James and Cathleen Chewning on August 15, 1939 in Richmond, Virginia she was the seventh sibling out of 14 brothers and sisters. She came to Spokane in the early '70s and worked in Hospitality for her whole career as a waitress at both the Historic Davenport Hotel and the Ridpath Hotel until their doors closed. She made a good life for herself, her children, and grandchildren. She loved planting flowers, being outdoors, her beloved animals, and socializing with her friends. In her life she battled multiple illnesses but never let it stop her from enjoying life. She will always and forever be loved and missed in our hearts. Iris is preceded in death by parents James and Cathleen Chewning, Jess Wilson, sisters Judith, Doris, and Alice, and brothers James Jr. and Clyde. Iris is survived by children Robert Brommer (Debbie), Christina Lewis (Doug), and Darlene (Tom) Caldwell. She has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Fairmount Memorial Park in the Sunset Chapel. Suggested donations in memory of Iris can be made to Cancer Care Northwest or SpokAnimal. Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close