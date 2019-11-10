JONES, Irma Annie (Klein) Irma passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019 surrounded by her daughters Jennifer Lucas, Peggy Pehl, and Susie Luckey. Irma was born on November 18, 1933 in Frankfurt, Germany to Emil and Annie Klein. Irma met her husband Lloyd while he was serving in the US Air Force in Frankfurt, Germany. Irma worked at Satori's Jewelers, Domini's Deli, and Alpine Deli. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Jones and her daughter Cindy Waggoner. Irma is survived by her brother and his wife, Peter and Hannelore Klein, nine grandkids, nine great-grandkids, and two nieces.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019