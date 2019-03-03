Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma Artis (George) MERRIFIELD. View Sign

MERRIFIELD, Irma Artis (George) Irma Artis (George) Merrifield was born August 4, 1932 to Robert Ray George and Mildred Eystena (Vik) in Seattle, Washington. They moved to Greybull, Wyoming in 1937, and in 1940 they moved to the Cow Creek area in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. She passed on February 22, 2019 after an extended illness. Irma had a large, caring family:. On April 19, 1949, she was married to Raymond Willard Merrifield. They lived in Paradise Valley, Boundary County, ID until Raymond's passing in 1999. Four children were born of this marriage: Larry Ray (Melodee), Robert Alan (Carol), Judy Darlene (Bruce) Ottoson and Jimmy Eugene. The entire family enjoyed square dancing. She is survived by her younger sister Ruthy Verle Kassens, sister-in-law Irene May Rice, Irma's three eldest children as well as 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. In addition, there are numerous nieces and nephews, some to whom she served as Godmother. She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Mildred George, son Jimmy in 2016 and her foster brother, Carl (Uhlman) George. She had a very full life, raising four children and having such close ties with the Merrifield, Voll, Rice, George, Marcy, Nelson, Peterson and Brubaker extended families. She was active as a 4-H leader, Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, Bible School teacher, helped form and support Friends of the Restorium, worked with Hospital Auxiliary, was Secretary of South Hill Water and Sewer, and was involved with Boundary County Aging and Adult Services, Coalition of Families, American Legion Auxiliary and Trinity Lutheran Church. Once all of Irma's children were in school, she served as the cook at Naples for five years. She was Chief Deputy Assessor for 5 1/2 years, worked at Bank of Idaho for two years, was Secretary for Road and Bridge three years, and ultimately retired after 11 years as Boundary County Treasurer. She and Raymond traveled extensively for ten years before his passing. She and Raymond enjoyed square dancing, fishing, boating, motor-cycling, camping and planning for their two-week summer vacations for the family. They lived in Yuma, Arizona for several winters prior to Raymond's passing. Her family appreciates visits from family members and friends, and especially the nursing and extra care Irma received at The Restorium, The Lodge in Post Falls, Kootenai Medical Center and Ivy Court in Coeur d'Alene. In lieu of flowers, Irma requested memorials to: or Trinity Lutheran Church. Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bonners Ferry, Idaho at 11:00 a.m. on March 9.

