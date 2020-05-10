Irma Grace (Hughes) CLELAND
1929 - 2020
CLELAND, Irma Grace "Gigi" (Hughes) April 30, 1929 May 1, 2020 Irma Grace Cleland (Hughes) known to her grandchildren as Gigi peacefully passed on May 1, 2020. She was born to Fred and Edith Hughes on April 30, 1929 in Elk Rapids, Michigan. She was married to James L. Cleland (who passed away in 2015) for 66 years. They lived in Traverse City, Michigan until 1955 when they moved to Spokane, WA. After moving to Spokane, Irma held several different jobs until she obtained the job at Central Valley School District, she worked as the baker making delicious desserts for the school lunches. Irma was a strong, loving person who always had a smile and helping hand for everyone she met. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, tending her roses, cake decorating and most of all quilting with the ladies of her church. She had a strong relationship with her Lord and is now in his loving care. Irma is preceded in death by her husband James L. Cleland, parents Fred and Edith (Shearer) Hughes; brothers Robert, Alson, Percy, and Earl. She is survived by her two daughters Dianna (Gerald) Paschall, Rhonda Cleland; two grandsons Jeffrey and Matthew and her five great-granddaughters. Due to the Covid 19 a Celebration of Life will be planned as soon as restrictions are lifted for us to be together.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear the news. Our kids had a special wedding and many happy birthday celebrations because of her cakes. Thinking of you.
Bev Waldron
Friend
