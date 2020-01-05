BREESNEE, Irma May Irma passed away December 27, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan, Canada, on June 28, 1936. She and her family moved to Spokane in 1966. She loved to cook amazing meals for anyone that came through the door. After her children were grown, she started selling real estate throughout the Spokane area. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be truly missed. Irma was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jim Breesnee. She is survived by her seven children: Debbie, Jay, Mike, Tracey, Monroe, Lance, and Jon. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020