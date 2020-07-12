STOBIE, IRVING W., Jr. (Age 84) Irving W. Stobie passed away on March 8, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Oxnard, CA on September 5, 1935 to Alberta Withington and Irving W. Stobie, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frabert. Irv is survived by his wife Valene; daughter Susan Roe (Tom); and his son Todd (Kathy); granddaughter Izzi; grandsons Jason and Elling, and great-grandchildren Brooklyne and Gatlin. Irv's driving career started with a milk route. He went on to drive a Greyhound bus for 28 years (without an accident). Irv then worked for TWT, driving an 18-wheeler truck. He began volunteering as a courier transporting blood products throughout the region to hospitals and medical centers for 15 years. Irv was recognized for his service as 'Courier of the Year' several times and was given the Jean Merill of Excellence award. He invested over 9,000 hours and was proud to have driven over 1 million miles for the Blood Bank. Many people knew him as 'Early Irv'. He said he'd rather be an hour early than one minute late. Irv was happiest when he was helping someone and always did it with a smile. Irv was a member of the Shadle Park Presbyterian Church and the Greyhound Club. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shadle Park Presbyterian Church or Vitalant Blood Bank. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, services will be for family only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store