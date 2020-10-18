1/3
Irwin Orville "Irv" GARGERG
GARBERG, Irwin Orville "Irv" Irv was born on August 17th, 1925 and passed away on October 13th, 2020 at the age of 95. He was married to the love of his life, Hilda, for 68 years. In addition to Hilda, he is survived by son Paul of Spokane, son Gary and daughter-in-law Mollie of Lexington, MA, grandchildren Jeremy, Peder, Clare, Sarah, and Noah and two great-grandchildren, Cayden and Aaron Garberg, and brother-in-law John Miner. Preceded in death by his parents Peder and Brynhild Garberg, twin brother and sister Oscar and Palma, sisters Sadie Allen, B. Phyllis Miner, Clara Haney, son Earl and grandchild Paul. Irv graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1943. He spent 18 months in the Army Air Force Medical Corp during World War II. He went to diesel school in Spokane and worked for four different Caterpillar Tractor dealers in the Spokane area for over 40 years. He was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church, a past memberof the church council, and he and his wife were custodians of St. John's for twenty years. He will always be remembered as a true "gentle man". Great thanks to the staff of North Pointe Village and Horizon Hospice for the terrific care that they provided to Irv. Contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
