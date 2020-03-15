Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isaac Leo PALMER. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 329 East Grand Coulee Ave Grand Coulee , WA 99133 (509)-633-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

PALMER, Isaac Leo (Age 52) Of Coulee Dam, Washington, passed away Thursday evening, March 4th, 2020 in Wilbur, WA. Born August 3, 1967 in Omak, WA to Dorland and Eliza Wak Wak-Palmer, Isaac attended Lake Roosevelt High School in Coulee Dam, WA where he was a member of the Cross Country, Wrestling and Track Teams, graduating in 1987. A proud member of the Colville Confederated Tribes, Isaac's passion in life was firefighting! A long time member of the Entiat Hot Shot Crew, Isaac had been a member of the Mt. Tolman Fire Center for the last 18 years. Most recently, he served in the position of Crew Chief. It was said about Isaac, "Some are firefighters, but Isaac WAS A FIREFIGHTER." A man who was always physically active, Isaac loved being in the woods, running the annual "Bloomsday Run" in Spokane, Washington and Grand Coulee's "Over The Dam Run." A life-long fan of classic Rock 'n Roll, especially "the King" Elvis Presley, one of his others joys was being on two wheels, whether bicycling from Coulee Dam to Spokane or touring with a local motorcycle club. Predeceased by his father Dorland Palmer; Isaac's legacy lives on through his children: Caasi Palmer and Dustin Siegwarth; mother: Eliza Palmer; siblings: Perry Palmer and Colette Adolph as well as more Aunts, Uncles, Cousins Nephews and Nieces than he could ever number. Isaac's community Rosary and Wake was held at 7:00pm on Monday March 9, 2020 at the Nespelem Community Center in Nespelem, WA with his funeral held at 9:00am, Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020. Burial followed at the Nespelem Catholic Cemetery. His family requests that any donations in his name be contributed to the Colville Tribal College Endowment Fund. Strate Funeral Home of Grand Coulee, WA is caring for his family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

