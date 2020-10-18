BRISCOE, Isabell S. Isabell S. Briscoe of Spokane Washington, at age 84 joined our Heavenly Father in the early hours of October 3rd, 2020. Isabell was born June 11, 1936 in Weatherford Texas. She was the youngest daughter to Samuel and Clemmie Stults. Preceded in death by her two sisters, Francis Lee Bailey of Fort Worth Texas and Sammie Crosno of Manteca California. Isabell is survived by her husband of 69 years, John E. Briscoe, her two children, John L. Briscoe and Sammie Vradenburg, two grandchildren Ronald R. Vradenburg and Wesley J. Vradenburg, two great-grandchildren Gavin R. Vradenburg and Haley K. Weaver, and one great-great-granddaughter June Grace Weaver. Isabell spent her time at home meticulously decorating, inviting each season throughout her house. Her many talents which included quilting, sewing and gardening elicited joy and inspiration to all who were lucky to have known her. Isabell spent an abundant amount of time collecting dolls and restoring them with a tasteful, elegant touch. Though Isabell's restoration artistry was extraordinary, her expert craft was in making a house, a home. Isabell's humorous, bold, and playful spirt will be greatly missed throughout her surviving family. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Cancer Care Northwest, also Avalon, Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hospice House of Spokane for their compassionate loving care. She will be interred at Washington State Veterans Cemetery.



