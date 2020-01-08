Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabelle WELLING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WELLING, Isabelle Our mother, Isabelle Welling, peacefully went to Heaven on December 29, 2019. She was 88 years old. Mom was born on February 26, 1931 in Clancy, Montana, one of 13 children born to Letha (Hersey) and Albert Taft. When she was young, her family moved to the Metaline Falls area where she often worked odd jobs and graduated from Metaline Falls High School. In 1948, she met and married the love of her life, Dale, and they were together for 62 years. As a young couple, they moved to Spokane where Mom worked at the circulation desk for The Spokesman-Review. After a few years, she went to work for Goodyear where she spent 35 plus years as a file clerk, salesperson, and eventually became the office manager. After retirement, Mom and Dad spent many happy years at their Coeur d'Alene Lake cabin and winters in Arizona. In 2017, Mom sold her house and moved to Orchard Crest Retirement Community where she enjoyed activities, good food, and especially visiting with her many good friends. Mom is preceded in death by her husband Dale and many of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her two daughters, Pam Nemitz (Doug) of New Rockford, ND and Teri Goe (Max) of Spokane, two granddaughters, Rachelle Nemitz of Spokane and Tami Crowell (Roger) of Kalispell, MT, and four great-granddaughters, Madison, Kimberly, Naomi, and Hannah. She is also survived by two sisters, Joyce Launer of Metaline, WA and Allene Miller of Harrison, ID, one brother, Jerry (Uncle Brother) Taft of Minot, ND, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mom was kind, gentle, and always willing to give a hand to everyone. We love you Mom and will forever miss you. No services or celebrations of life will be performed at Mom's request. She and Dad will be interred at the Veteran's Memorial in Medical Lake with a private family gathering at a later date.

