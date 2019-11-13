Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan D. MILLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLER, Ivan D. (Age 70) July 19, 1949 - November 7, 2019 In the evening of Thursday, November 7, 2019, Ivan Miller, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at age of 70 following a long struggle that was the result of a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Ivan was born on July 19, 1949 in Spokane, WA to Stanley J. and Barbara (Hopp) Miller of Odessa, WA. He was the second of eight children. He lived most of his life in Odessa, Chewelah or Colbert. He was a farmer's kid, and he learned to work hard and loved every moment. He drove tractor as a small child, tended cattle, split wood, learned to hunt and worked the land. On November 30, 1974 he married Leslie (Fraijo) Low. (He gave up "late buck" that year.) He was a committed father to Andrew Miller, Anthony Low, and Patrick Blaine. He was the ultimate Poppa to his grandsons, Jacob Miller, and twins Michael and Dereck Miller. Ivan had paid his own way through college. He majored in industrial technology at Eastern Washington State College. During his college years, he worked summers for his grandfather, Henry Hopp of Odessa, building custom homes for the wheat farmers of Lincoln County. He would also drive wheat truck for the locals. After college, he went to work in the Spokane construction industry. He had developed a fine-tuned work ethic. He always arrived early on the job site, and came home late after making sure all projects were done for the day. He stayed late specifically to make sure that the client would be pleased with the progress of the day. Ivan had a mechanical talent for fixing everything from broken farm equipment, docks, plumbing, and cars. He went to work for Ramey Construction in the early 1980's, He loved building large and small commercial projects and high-end residential homes. He retired from Ramey in November 2014. He was a talented craftsman. He had old country skills that he learned from the German-Russian carpenters of his grandfather. With that skill, he built a good life for his family. He loved spending time snow camping as a kid. He would go with his friends, building campfires, playing hockey, or drinking beer. Ivan thrived outdoors. He preferred being in the snow. He liked cutting down trees and chopping firewood. He would hop on his motorcycle with his hunting buddy, Dale Magart, and they would travel the backroads of the Pacific Northwest. Mostly he loved spending time with his grandsons sledding, skiing, teaching them to ride a bike, taking them out in the boat, being at the lake, eating ice cream, and taking them on road trips and adventures. He was never in the house unless it was time to eat or go to bed. He was funny. Ivan had a dry sense of humor and a remarkable wit. He loved to laugh. He had an infectious smile, and a giving soul. He was kind and compassionate. He was the guy that everyone depended on for building, fixing, or leaning on. He was always an honest and loving man. Ivan was preceded in death by his father, Stanley, and his beloved grandson, Dereck. He is survived by his wife, Leslie and their boys, Andrew, Anthony (Angela), and Patrick; grandsons, Jacob and Michael, and his hunting buddy - Dale. He leaves behind his mother, seven siblings, many nieces and nephews, many close friends and coworkers. We would like to thank Horizon Hospice for their continuous care this past year. Their love and compassion made a difference in his life. Thank you, Rockwood South Hill, for providing him with a safe and caring home. Both agencies could see Ivan's sparkle and true joy for life. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Northwest Christian Elementary School in the Gymnasium, 5104 E. Bernhill Road, Colbert, WA. 99005. Please wear your hunting clothes or flannels. A celebration of life will be held later. Inurnment will be a private ceremony.

