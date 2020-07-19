THOMAS, Ivan Edward 1921 - 2020 We have lost another member of the Greatest Generation. Our Dad, Ivan (Ed) Thomas peacefully died on July 16th while being lovingly cared for by the excellent staff at Emilie Court Assisted Living and Hospice of Spokane. He was 98-years-old. Born to Marie and Ivan Thomas on October 21st, 1921 in Terry, MT, he was the youngest of five children. He graduated from Terry Public High School where he participated in many activities and sports and captured the championship for the state free throw competition. After graduation in 1940 he went to Burbank, CA to work for Lockheed Aircraft Company to help with the war effort. He entered service in 1942 and spent approximately 18 months in the China-Burma India Theater with the 821st Air Evacuation Squadron. After discharge from the service he attended Gonzaga University from 1946-1950 where he graduated with a Business Degree and remained a life-long and devoted fan of all things GU - especially Men's and Women's Basketball. He worked for CIT Credit Corp. from 1950-1968 and then Chrysler Credit Corp. until 1970. He then was hired as the Manager of Patient Accounts at Sacred Heart Medical Center where he served until his retirement in 1990. He spent many volunteer hours as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Meals on Wheels and as a 65- year member of St. Charles Catholic Parish and school. He enjoyed bowling with his KC Bowling Team "The Eds". He and wife Lois enjoyed traveling with friends to those bowling tournaments and also had many adventures outside the country and on cruises. In his later years he spent many happy Tuesday and Thursday mornings with his coffee group made up of long time St. Charles friends. Celebrating his life are his children Colleen Keenan, Brian, Leslye Hamad (Greg), Peter (Jack), and Tim (Lauren); grandchildren: Sean, Catherine, Shannon, Jordan, Nicholas, Meagan, Hayden, Erin and Andrew; great grandchildren: Jasper, Eli, Asher and Zara and many nieces and nephews. His wife Lois (Baertlein) passed away in 2013 after 63 years of marriage. He is also preceded in death by his siblings Milton, Hazel, Bernard, Lawrence, Sister Peter Claver, SP and great-grandson Liam Jordan Moran. A Vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm at St. Charles Catholic Church on Friday, July 24, 2020. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 also at St. Charles. Memorials may be sent St. Charles Catholic School tuition assistance program at 4515 N. Alberta St. Spokane, WA 99205. Please visit Ed's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
