Ivan Eugene LORD
1953 - 2020
LORD, Ivan Eugene Ivan Eugene Lord was born on December 21, 1953 in Sandpoint, Idaho and went to the Lord on April 22, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital. He is survived by his wife/companion Cora Lord, daughter Susan Bradford (Bill), brothers Dean (Bo) Bauman, Kevin Bauman and Dean Lord along with several neices, nephews and cousins. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, watching TV, visiting family and friends. He's done logging, lawn service, long haul driving and was a real Macgyver. A Memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
