CONLON, J. Patrick February 23, 1933 - February 7, 2020 J. Patrick Conlon passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 86 in Petaluma. He was the beloved husband for 60 years to the late Patricia Conlon. He is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Bernadette Conlon, and son Christopher. Loving father to Chuck, Meg (Dave), Katie (Brett), and John (Mikey). Cherished grandfather of David, Brittany, Breanna (Stephen) and Carlie. Adored great-grandfather of two. Loving brother to Peggy McCauley (Larry) and Kay Conlon and brother-in-law to Louise Hutton (Jim). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Patrick was a graduate of Gonzaga Prep and was an Army Veteran. He was a resident of Petaluma for the past 50 years, and was known for his wonderful sense of humor, love for his family and the San Francisco Giants. He will be greatly missed by many. His two minute warning finally ran out. Funeral services will be held this week in Petaluma, California.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 12, 2020