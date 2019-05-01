MAYFIELD, Jack Albert (Age 78) Jack Albert Mayfield of Veradale, Washington, passed away on the opening day of fishing season; Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1940 in Yakima, WA to Frank Elno Mayfield and Norma Ione Long Mayfield. Jack was a Veteran of the United States Air Force serving from February 1962 through February 1966, in Tripoli, Libya as an Airman. He specialized in welding and received an honorable discharge in 1966. The mechanical mind, discipline and patriotism he learned in the Air Force was with him throughout his life. Everyday Jack would proudly fly the American Flag. On July 30, 1966, he married Linda Lou McDevitt of Leavenworth, WA. Jack and Linda lived most of their married life in Spokane, Washington; raising two sons and experiencing countless hours of outdoor adventures. Throughout his life, Jack enjoyed fly fishing, skeet shooting, hunting, hiking and bird watching. He has been a member of the Downs Lake Hunting Club, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Spokane Valley Gun Club, Inland Empire Fly Fishing Club, Spokane Fly Fishers and the National Rifle Association. Jack spent countless hours hunting game-birds in the sagebrush of Central Washington; chasing deer in the mountains around Yakima and Spokane; moose hunting trips to Canada; fishing Christmas Island and many fishing adventures in La Paz, Mexico with Linda. He loved lake fishing near Cheney for trout and chasing Steelhead in local rivers. The family enjoyed a week of bone-fishing in the Bahama Islands featuring tomahawk cruise missiles, hammerhead sharks and conch. Jack retired in the spring of 2001, as an owner of J & L Distributing, an automotive additive distributorship. During retirement, Jack and Linda traveled to Mexico and Hawaii; chased the northern lights in Alaska; watched Polar Bears up close in Churchill; took a cruise on the Mediterranean; and drove their camper from the Gulf of Mexico to the Arctic Ocean. A recent Christmas gift to Linda was a cruise for her and their granddaughter to Alaska. Jack took great pleasure planning and gifting adventures for the family including skydiving, helicopter rides, zip lining and other aerial adventures. His only grandchild brought joy to his last years. His face would light up and you could see his delight. Dishwashers, stoves and washing machine challenged Jack; however, he could recall the complete disassembly instructions for all firearms, tractors, and fishing motors. Jack could remember every fishing trip, every person in his past and could reminisce with an amazing amount of clarity items that were in "his world". Despite many years of health limitations, Jack continued to actively fish and skeet shoot. He would happily tell you the location where he hooked his fish, "In the mouth." Recently, Jack spent many afternoons at the Spokane Gun Club refining his remarkable accuracy and enjoying the comradery of fellow sportsmen. Jack is survived by his wife Linda; sons Scott Albert and Keith Everett; daughters-in-law Bridget and Katy; and granddaughter Marie Claire. He is and will be greatly missed by all. An outdoor celebration of his life will start at 12:30 PM with a full military honors ceremony at 1:00 PM on May 4th at the family home. The family asks that you share a favorite remembrance or two of Jack with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Spokane Women on the Fly, a chapter of Trout Unlimited (https://www.spokanewomenonthefly.com/) Share memories at www.HennesseyValley.com Published in Spokesman-Review on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary