Jack Arthur Walter
WALTER, Jack Arthur Jack was born September 13, 1927 and raised in Spokane, WA by Marguerite and Gerald Walter. He died peacefully on July 27, 2020 at the age of 92. As a young man he delivered newspapers, baled hay and held several other jobs to help support his family during the Great Depression. At the end of 1945, Jack left North Central High School to join the Marine Air Corps where he served as an airplane mechanic for seven years. After his time in the Corps, he owned two service stations in Spokane, but spent most of his working years as a long-haul truck driver. He had a passion for motorcycles and cars and could fix almost anything with a little ingenuity and a lot of elbow grease. Jack played a mean game of pool and pinochle and enjoyed his time with his family. He is survived by his four daughters; Pamela Gates, Deborah Walter, Donna Kirkpatrick and Rachael Lemon; his granddaughter, Stephanie Michelson; his grandsons, Joshua Lemon and Caleb Lemon; and his daughter-in-life, Denise Reilly. He truly was a great friend to all who knew him and he will be sorely missed. No services will be held upon his request.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
