BELFRY, Jack Jack Belfry was born on April 2, 1934, in Illinois and went to be with our Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, at his home in Spokane Valley, WA, with his wife of 64 years, Betty, by his side. He spent 26 years in the Air Force, from which he retired as a Chief Master Sergeant. During his life, the family lived in many places throughout the United States and Puerto Rico and made many lifelong friends. Jack's military career began with working on the B47 and B52 Bomber and ended at the satellite communication facility at Offutt AFB, NE. He loved to fly and joined CAMS, an RC Hobby club. He had been active in the Boy Scouts of America, proudly helping his two sons become Eagle Scouts and was so proud to see his three grandsons obtain the Eagle Scout rank too. He spent his semi-retirement years in construction, working for Larry Guthrie. Jack and Betty lived an exciting life, vacationing in many places and had a winter home in Palm Springs, CA, where they made many more friends. They enjoyed their travels during retirement and loved taking friends and family out to eat; he was a natural story-teller whom everyone loved to listen to! Jack is preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Alice (Lough) Belfry, and great-granddaughter McKinley Mae Jeffries. He is survived by his wife Betty Lois (Sullivan); two sisters, Patricia Meling and Ailene Seaholm; two sons, Michael (Catherine Blanchette) and Robert "Paul" (Margaret Zyla); seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Jack's family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane and Visiting Angels for their help while he battled cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the kitchen remodel project at Valley Assembly Church at 15618 E Broadway Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99037, Hospice of Spokane at 121 S. Arthur, Spokane, WA 99202, or Visiting Angels at 708 N. Argonne Road 8A, Spokane Valley, WA 99212. A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be held in the spring; details to follow.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019