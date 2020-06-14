BROOMFIELD, Jack Jack Broomfield, age 91, took his final flight, passing away on May 28, 2020, with his family by his side. Born on June 12, 1928 in Tacoma, Washington, Jack spent his early years in Spokane, Washington, where he attended Lewis & Clark High School. After graduation, he joined the U. S. Air Force where he served five years. Upon leaving the Air Force, Jack started his 30 year career as an airline pilot with Trans World Airlines, where he flew as a captain, check pilot and flight manager. After his retirement, Jack and his wife moved to Lake Wildwood, where they have spent the last 25 years. Jack designed their lakeside home where the entire family so enjoyed their summer visits. A spiritual and generous man, he served others and his community throughout his life. He never lost his sense of humor and his children admired the deep love he had for their Mom. Jack is survived by Joanie, his wife of 67 years, his grateful children, Scott, Patti, Doug and Nancy, his sister Bette, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.



