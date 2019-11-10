Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Erwin COGSWELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COGSWELL, Jack Erwin Jack E. Cogswell, age 88, a longtime resident of Colville, WA passed away on Oct. 30, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA after a long battle with dementia. Jack was born on March 2, 1931 in Tuthill, SD the only child of Levi and Ida (McDavitt) Cogswell. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Donna Cogswell. Jack was survived by his three daughters; Terri Cogswell, Shari Lobdell (Brian), and Lori Cogswell all of Spokane; granddaughters, Ashley Cogswell (Dan) and Anna Howard (Greg Bruno). A memorial service for Mr. Jack E. Cogswell will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Colville, WA. Pastor Shane Moffitt will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to the Colville Food Bank. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at

COGSWELL, Jack Erwin Jack E. Cogswell, age 88, a longtime resident of Colville, WA passed away on Oct. 30, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA after a long battle with dementia. Jack was born on March 2, 1931 in Tuthill, SD the only child of Levi and Ida (McDavitt) Cogswell. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Donna Cogswell. Jack was survived by his three daughters; Terri Cogswell, Shari Lobdell (Brian), and Lori Cogswell all of Spokane; granddaughters, Ashley Cogswell (Dan) and Anna Howard (Greg Bruno). A memorial service for Mr. Jack E. Cogswell will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Colville, WA. Pastor Shane Moffitt will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to the Colville Food Bank. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com . Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close