COGSWELL, Jack Erwin Jack E. Cogswell, age 88, a longtime resident of Colville, WA passed away on Oct. 30, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA after a long battle with dementia. Jack was born on March 2, 1931 in Tuthill, SD the only child of Levi and Ida (McDavitt) Cogswell. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Donna Cogswell. Jack was survived by his three daughters; Terri Cogswell, Shari Lobdell (Brian), and Lori Cogswell all of Spokane; granddaughters, Ashley Cogswell (Dan) and Anna Howard (Greg Bruno). A memorial service for Mr. Jack E. Cogswell will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Colville, WA. Pastor Shane Moffitt will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to the Colville Food Bank. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019