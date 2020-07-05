GRAHAM, Jack Ford (Age 93) April 23, 1927 - June 26, 2020 Graham, Jack Ford, of Spokane Valley WA, was born April 23, 1927 in Tacoma, WA to Fenwick and Grace Graham. He died on June 23, 2020 peacefully in Spokane Valley, WA (Age 93) Jack grew up on a dairy farm in Gig Harbor, WA until he left for the US Army in 1944. Fenwick Graham and Son's ran the only dairy in Gig Harbor, WA which serviced most of the Olympic Peninsula residents and businesses for several years. At age 17, Jack enlisted in the Army. After boot camp he was assigned to the Army specialized Training Unit at the University of Utah and participated in the ROTC program. His next assignment was in the Special Operations Unit in the Philippines, Intelligence (1944-1945). His unit was fighting for the liberation of the Philippine people under General MacArthur. After the war, he was reassigned to handling the civilian affairs in Japan. Later, he studied at the University of Oslo, Norway (Economics Program), and was the recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship to the University of Geneva, Switzerland in 1949. For his senior year of college, he attended Washington State College (1950 - 1951) where he earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Economics. It was there in Pullman, WA where he fell in love and married Dorothy Margaret Costello. They married on February 2, 1952. The two of them eventually settled in Spokane Valley with their ten children: Diane (Craig); Mary; Scott (Joan); Doug; Laura (Selim); Peg (Andrew); Patty (Pat); Barbara (Rob); Bruce (Kait); Heather (Judd) and later became grandparents and great-grandparents. Jack worked as a Sales Executive for Welk Brothers in Spokane then started his own business joined by a couple of his children. Once retired, he worked closely with the Washington State University Agriculture department to grow hybrid poplar trees to use for water purification and toxin removal. It was a successful program and one the Jack loved to participate in since he was a farmer at heart! Jack was a beloved family man. On numerous occasions in the summers starting in the late 1960's through 1974, he would take his children and several nieces and nephews for a morning swim at Sandy Beach, Liberty Lake before he started his work day in town. He was a strong swimmer and shared this love of swimming with his family. In 1974 Jack and his son's built a one of a kind, unique, round swimming pool in his back yard that is still enjoyed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to this day. Each summer he would drive to Calgary, Alberta to pick up his sister-in-law's seven children to spend some time with his children in Spokane Valley. All 17 cousins thoroughly enjoyed the days together at Sandy Beach and the backyard swimming pool. Jack was a father figure to his nieces and nephews. Jack was a 59 year member of St. Mary's Parish in Spokane Valley. His faith and devotion to the Church were a great source of inspiration and support to him throughout his life. He volunteered as a fire commissioner in the Valley for several years. He was a WSU Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity brother and mentor, Alpha Phi Omega member (National Service honorary), WSU Alumni Association Golden Grad, member of the Clan Graham Society, St. Andrews Society, Inland Northwest, and a member of the Angus Scott Pipe Band of the Inland Empire (drum major and bass drum player). He was also a Pacific Northwest history and music enthusiast participating in several local plays, musicals, historic events and adventures, and History Guest Speaker at several schools in the Spokane area. Jack is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy, his parents and siblings Grant, Laurie, Richard and Grace. He is survived by ten children, twenty grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" gathering will be scheduled later.



