SCHUMAN, Jack Harris (Age 99 Years) Entered into God's Care and Keeping on Thursday, July 30, 2020, after a short illness with cancer. He was born on March 19, 1921, the second son of William and Helen Milligan Schuman in Cleveland, Ohio. He attended Addison Jr. High School and graduated from John Hay High School in 1941. Jack enlisted in the Army Air Corps on May 11, 1942. He served in the Headquarters Squadron, 12th Air Force - moving from England to El Kabir, North Africa; on to Oran, Algiers, Tunis, and Bizerte, North Africa. From there, he went to Foggia, Beri and Rome, Italy. He was honorably discharged on September 14, 1945 with the rank of Master Sgt. He received five Battle Stars, the Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, as well as other patches and stripes. In 1946, he traveled to Wenatchee, WA and married Florence Hobsen, who he had met while working in the Veteran's Hospital in Cleveland. They had two children, Kathy Lynn and Ricky Jack. He began his banking career with Seattle 1st National Bank, Wenatchee. He subsequently served Sea First in Richland, Seattle, and Mount Vernon, WA, before returning to the North Wenatchee Branch in 1964. He also worked for the First National Bank of Washington and American Commercial Bank in Spokane. Jack retired in 1986. Following the loss of his first marriage, Jack met and married Joan Gillingham of Spokane in 1967. They had three daughters, Julie LeAnne, Jennifer Anne and JaNae Suzanne. They were married 52 years. Jack and Joan joined Fowler United Methodist Church in Spokane in 1972. He served in many positions, including: on the Board of Trustees, the Pastor Parish Committee, and singing in the Chancel Choir. He and his family enjoyed many happy events and activities with their wonderful church family over the years. Jack enjoyed reading the James Patterson novels, watching the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks on television. Jack was pre-deceased by his parents; his brother, Bill and wife Adeline; his wife, Florence and their children, Kathy and Rick. He is survived by his devoted wife, Joan; children, Julie and Ronn Duncan, Jennifer Driggs, JaNae and Dan Luvera; grandchildren, Caitlin and Steven Witkoe, Nathan Duncan, Nicole, Alisha, and Jessica Driggs, Ashley and Travis Alvord, Ryan Luvera, and Lori Koidahl; great-grandchildren, Riley and Dylan Koidahl, and Emmitt and Harrison Alvord. Jack was a decent, devoted, hard working and caring man. He cared for his family, his country and his church. "Everybody loved Jack". He will be deeply missed. "FLY WITH THE ANGELS, DEAREST ONE!" Visitation will be possible today, Wednesday and also tomorrow, Thursday, August 5 and 6, at RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME, 4305 N Division between the hours of 9 a.m and 4 p.m. A graveside memorial service and interment will be held on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall, Spokane. Memorials may be made to: Music Program, Fowler UMC, 3928 N. Howard, Spokane, 99205, or to the Union Gospel Mission, POB 4066, Spokane, WA 99220-0066. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
.