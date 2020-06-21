BERG, Jack Herbert April 1928-June 2020 Jack was born in 1928 to Marguerite and Oliver in Spokane, WA and grew up in a house his father built on South Lincoln. He attended Wilson Grade School, Lewis and Clark High School and graduated from WSU. He married the love of his life Ella Derusha both in their early 20s, celebrated 69 years of marriage and raised their family of five boys. He joined his mother in the retail footwear business Berg's Juvenile Shoes, which was operational from 1952 until he retired in 1990. His sons Bob and Chris carried on the family legacy. He was a boy scout, drummer in a local band, a league bowler, game hunter and sportsman, enjoying the outdoors and nature. He was happiest when flying his plane, nursing a bourbon and water, playing cards at the Spokane Club, waterskiing, gambling, golfing, boating and recreating on Loon Lake and Christina Lake. Jack enjoyed entertaining family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends and travelling the world. He loved a good joke although he had trouble with the delivery. He lived a life with acceptance, appreciation, compassion, generosity and love, as a mentor, coach, provider, educator and father. The beauty of a life well-lived continues to embrace and inspire us as we find comfort in our cherished memories. Due to the Covid-19 situation a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family requests that any remembrances be made to Hospice of Spokane, Women's and Children's Free Restaurant and YWCA of Spokane.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store