HAMLIN, Jack Leroy (Age 90) Jack Leroy Hamlin passed away peacefully February 7, 2020. Jack was born in Spokane, WA. He attended Rodgers High School until joining the US Army at age 17 and served in Japan. He later worked for the Great Northern Railroad, Boeing, and retired from Modern Electric Water Co. Jack is survived by his wife, Janet, two sons Steve and Joe, daughter Judy, nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Betty and Carol, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 16, 2020