McDOUGALL, Jack Jack McDougall passed from this life June 4, 2019 at the age of 95. He served his country for 28 years in the Air Force in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He married the love of his life, Florence, and spent 70 years by her side. Together, they had three children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was loved by all and we will continue to love him all of our days. A memorial will be held at noon on July 15th, 2019 at the Advent Lutheran Church, 13009 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. All are welcome.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 11, 2019