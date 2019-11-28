EHRGOTT, Jack R. March 31, 1933- November 20, 2019 Jack was born in a log cabin in Colbert WA to Jacob and Ester Ehrgott. Was drafted into the Army in 1953 and stationed in Germany. Jack married Darlene Remmers in 1957. They raised three children. Worked as a U.S. Postal Letter Carrier for 34 years in Spokane. He loved travel, photography, square dancing, and humor. Survived by his wife, daughter Elaine, son Jay (Cathy), five grandsons, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son Steve and twin brother Jim. The service is at 10:00 am, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Heritage Funeral Chapel.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 28, 2019