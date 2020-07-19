HAYES, Jack R. September 4, 1945 - July 10, 2020 Jack R. Hayes peacefully went to the Lord on July 10, 2020 at his home in Kalama, WA after battling cancer; he was 74 years old. Born to Henry and Irene (Johnson) Hayes, Jack was raised on the family farm outside of Pine City, WA. He attended Pine City Elementary and St. John High School. After the family's home burnt down, they moved to Spokane where Jack graduated from John R. Rogers High School. Jack soon enlisted with the United States Navy and served in Vietnam on the U.S.S. Valley Forge. Jack held several jobs including a Law Enforcement Officer and Commercial Driver's License Instructor; however, he will mostly be remembered as a Truck Driver and Volunteer Fireman, occupations for which he dedicated most of his life. He took pride in his work of service, being a Veteran and a Fireman. He was always there for others. Wherever he lived, he knew every neighbor and was ready and willing to lend a hand or just provide loving support. He would go anytime, anywhere to rescue or help someone in needan enduring quality he passed down to his children. Jack is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Catherine Hayes of Kalama, WA; son Curt (Trina) Hayes of Nine Mile Falls, WA; daughter Melanie (Sean) Reynolds of Nine Mile Falls, WA; step-daughter Linsey Grignon (Shell Bishop; Molly Speer) of Camas, WA; step-son Bryce Grignon (Michelle Gilbertson) of Kalama, WA; brother Harold (Paula) Hayes of Spokane, WA and nephews Camden, Darin, and Jared. And finally, his eight beloved grandchildren: Mackenzie, Hayden, Raegan, Preston, Cyrus, Kyla, Olivia, and Ethan. A private family burial will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a gathering immediately following at the St. John City Park for those wishing to join and share stories of Jack. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the Cowlitz County Fire District #5 (P.O. Box 280, Kalama, WA 98625) or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.