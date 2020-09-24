1/2
Jack Wallace LEE
1929 - 2020
LEE, Jack Wallace 09/03/1929 09/17/2020 Jack Wallace Lee (Age 91) Born September 3, 1929 in Spokane, Washington to Wallace and Thelma Lee. He had one sister, Virginia (Lee) Petersen who preceded him in death in 1986. Jack was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; his daughter, Lois; his step-daughter, Lyn; two step-sons, Mike and Steve Krapko and their sister, Kathy. Also, Marjorie's two sons, Michael and Robert; and numerous grandchildren. Jack enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 with a group of his buddies. He served in the military police overseas in Italy and stateside in Pittsburg, CA. Jack returned to Spokane and married Ellen. They had two daughters, Linda and Lois. Linda preceded him in death in 1996. After his divorce he married Fran, 25 years of marriage until she passed away. He then married Carol and was married to her until she passed away in 2007. He then married his neighbor, Marjorie. They had 12 wonderful years together. They enjoyed many summers at the lake and attended many family events. They laughed together and enjoyed working together in their yard. Jack loved to fish, hunt and ride horses. He became a pilot and had two planes during his lifetime. For many years he was a member of the Spokane Yacht Club and a member of the Eagles. Jack worked for Kaiser-Mead, first in the pot rooms, advancing to welding and then became a foreman. After retiring from Kaiser he became a security guard at Eastern State Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Fairmount Memorial Park, Spokane, WA. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 2472, Spokane, WA 99210-2472. Online guest book available at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Fairmount Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane
4305 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 483-8558
