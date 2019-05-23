LAWLESS, Jackson Sundown (Age 39) July 22, 1979 - May 16, 2019 Passed away May 16th, 2019. Jackson was born in Anchorage, AK and grew up mostly in Spokane, WA. Preceeded in death by his father Mike Lawless. Survived by his mother Judy Lawless, brothers Ira, Nathan and Blair and his sisters Melissa, Tiffany, Bernadette (BeeZee), Jeanne, and Antonia (Toni). Jackson was a smart, funny, bright soul that was taken too soon. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him and will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Jackson's life will be held on May 24th at 4:00 pm at: 1832 W. Dean Ave., Spokane, WA 99201.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 23, 2019