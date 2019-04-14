|
HANKS, Jaclyn M. Our loved one Jackie, born 1933, went into the arms of the Lord April 6, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of Spokane, graduated from Rogers High School and retired from Kaiser Trentwood after thirty plus years. Beloved mother to Karen Olsen (deceased), Dorine Cox and Colleen Line. Loving wife of Jeffrey Hanks (deceased) for 34 years. Jackie leaves two grandchildren, Jeffrey Peterson and Lisa Schmidt along with five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Don and Bob Marsh; and sister Betty Marsh as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1:00pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019