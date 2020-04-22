Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob C. "Jake" HARDER. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 207 E Main Ritzville , WA 99169 (509)-659-0303 Send Flowers Obituary

HARDER, Jacob C. "Jake" Jake was a well-known and respected cattle rancher who concentrated his efforts on improving the Hereford and Angus breeds to give the consumer a higher quality product. In 1987, the First National Bank of Spokane awarded him the grand champion award for a load of yearling steers. A true conservationist in 1997 he received the wild life farm of the year award from the Adams County Conservation District and in 1984 he received Ducks Unlimited Award for his conservation practices. In 1981 he was awarded the Conservation Farmer of the Year Award. Community Service was important to Jake. He served on the first Adams County Board of Equalization. He served several terms on the Adams County Sheriffs Civil Services Committee. He served 8 terms as a fire district number 1 commissioner. He was a member of the National Cattleman's Association, a member of the Washington Cattleman's Association, and served a term on the executive committee. Jake was a local member of the Lions Club, he also was one of the building architects in the restoration of the Legion Hall and the building of the amphitheater. He was one of the founding fathers of the Rodeo association and served a term as president. Jake the poet- often wrote amazing poems about his friends; the artist he enjoyed creating things out of metal. The life size metal sculpture of the cowboy on display in Ritzville was created by Jake "The Story Teller". Jake passed away on April 13, 2020 leaving behind his wife Joan of 59 years. Survived by children: J.C., Paige (Louise), Cameron (Chari); grandchild, Renae. Great grandchildren: Dean Clark and Etta May Harder. Jake loved people, so it is only fitting that we have a memorial for him sometime later on. To leave online condolences for the Harder family please visit our website at

HARDER, Jacob C. "Jake" Jake was a well-known and respected cattle rancher who concentrated his efforts on improving the Hereford and Angus breeds to give the consumer a higher quality product. In 1987, the First National Bank of Spokane awarded him the grand champion award for a load of yearling steers. A true conservationist in 1997 he received the wild life farm of the year award from the Adams County Conservation District and in 1984 he received Ducks Unlimited Award for his conservation practices. In 1981 he was awarded the Conservation Farmer of the Year Award. Community Service was important to Jake. He served on the first Adams County Board of Equalization. He served several terms on the Adams County Sheriffs Civil Services Committee. He served 8 terms as a fire district number 1 commissioner. He was a member of the National Cattleman's Association, a member of the Washington Cattleman's Association, and served a term on the executive committee. Jake was a local member of the Lions Club, he also was one of the building architects in the restoration of the Legion Hall and the building of the amphitheater. He was one of the founding fathers of the Rodeo association and served a term as president. Jake the poet- often wrote amazing poems about his friends; the artist he enjoyed creating things out of metal. The life size metal sculpture of the cowboy on display in Ritzville was created by Jake "The Story Teller". Jake passed away on April 13, 2020 leaving behind his wife Joan of 59 years. Survived by children: J.C., Paige (Louise), Cameron (Chari); grandchild, Renae. Great grandchildren: Dean Clark and Etta May Harder. Jake loved people, so it is only fitting that we have a memorial for him sometime later on. To leave online condolences for the Harder family please visit our website at www.danekasfh.com DANEKAS FUNERAL HOME of Ritzville, WA Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close