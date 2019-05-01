Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob KRATT Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KRATT, Jacob, Jr. Jacob Kratt, Jr., Colonel USAF (Ret.), age 94, of Spokane WA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28th, to be with his Lord. Jacob is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Joyce, and their children Jeff and wife Carol of Clovis, CA, Janon Martinez and husband Robert of Fresno, CA and Jay and wife Mary Ellen of Baldwin WI. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

