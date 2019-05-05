Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Elizabeth "Jackie" (Michel) FURMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FURMAN, Jacqueline Elizabeth (Michel) "Jackie" Jacqueline "Jackie" Elizabeth (Michel) Furman of Coeur d'Alene, ID was born and raised in Seattle on June 4, 1932 to Carl Frederick and Jacqueline Elizabeth (Jones) Michel and went home to be with our Lord and Savior November 22, 2018. Jackie was an only child who considered her many friends as family. Jackie married Howard Remington Furman on March 20, 1953. Throughout their marriage Jackie raised four children and worked as a bookkeeper. Jackie and Howard retired to Plummer, ID in 1988. She loved the Lord and served in numerous capacities at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Lake Terrace, WA and later at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Spokane, WA. She lived her faith by always helping others and having a ready smile usually along with words of encouragement. She never knew a stranger. She was a life long member of the Ryther League in Seattle, WA. She was a member of several patriotic organizations including DAR, where she had served as the Regent in both Jonas Babcock Chapter in Spokane, WA and Mt. Juneau Chapter in Juneau, AK. Jackie's last five years were spent at Ivy Court in Coeur d'Alene, ID where she was loved by all her care givers and many friends she made there. Our family cannot thank them all enough and are very grateful for the wonderful care she received. She is survived by her four children: Stephen D. Furman (Karyn), Michel Ann Smith (John), Carol S. Lewis (Rick Frangione), Carl H. Furman (Rebecca Kirk), ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Howard R. Furman. She has been interred with him at Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3606 S. Shafer Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ryther League, 2400 NE 95th St., Seattle, WA 98115.

