|
|
HOWERTON, Jacqueline "Jackie" Jacqueline Howerton was born on March 14, 1927 in Greer, Idaho and died on September 25, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Howerton. She is survived by her devoted children Kathy (Jim) Hawley, Anita Howerton, Janice Benshoof, Gail Anderson, Margie Matthews, Ron Howerton, Dick (Angela) Howerton, Patsy (Bill) Stockwell; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; and her loving sisters-in-law, Peggy Dickeson and Helen Felice. Jackie was a graduate of Marycliff High School in 1945. She worked after high school at Sacred Heart Hospital, Geiger Air Force Base, and the phone company. She met her husband of 63 years, Roy, on a blind date on April 10, 1948 and they were married on Thanksgivings Day, November 25, 1948. Jackie was a loving wife and devoted mother, especially caring for her daughter Anita, for her daughter's entire life. Her passions were quilting, crocheting, sewing, reading, canning, and enjoying nature with her family. She was a very devout, spiritual person, who would see God's presence in the grandest sunrise or the tiniest flower. Jackie, Momma, and "Grammy" was the love of our lives. We will miss you greatly! A viewing will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1 pm, followed by a Rosary at 2 pm at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane, WA. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, October 7 at 10 am, at St. Paschal's Catholic Church, 2523 N. Park Road with a reception to follow immediately at the church. A Graveside committal will be held at 2 pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in the Chapel. If desired, donations may be made to The ARC of Spokane, 320 E. 2nd Ave., Spokane, WA 99202 or Spokane Valley Partners, 10814 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Please visit Jackie's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019