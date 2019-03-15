SINES, Jacqueline R. "Jackie" Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away March 11, 2019 at home with her daughter Cande by her side. Jackie, a lifelong resident of Spokane, WA was born to Kenneth and Elizabeth Belshaw on January 29, 1931. She was a graduate of North Central High School and retired from the Department of Licensing in Washington State. Jackie had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed being a proud member of the Sweet Adelines. Jackie is survived by her daughter Candace; sister-in-law Beverly; niece Dana and beloved great-niece Jinger. She is preceded in death by her husband Grant Sines and brother Leon Belshaw. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 18th at 10:30 AM at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley. A celebration of her life will follow at her home. To share memories or condolences, please visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Spokane Humane Society, 6607 N. Havana St., Spokane, WA 99217. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary