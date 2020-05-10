Jacqueline WAGNER
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAGNER, Jacqueline Jackie finally conquered the dreaded disease Alzheimer's the afternoon of April 17th, 2020. She was welcomed by the open arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Jackie was born to Pauline and Bert Johnson on August 21st, 1948. She attended Arlington Grade School, Rogers High School and Spokane Community College. She married Merv Wagner on September 7th, 1968. They were married 51 years. They had three children, Christie, Janna and Matthew. She was a nurse at Shriner's Hospital for Children for over 25 years. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and daughters Christie and Janna. She is survived by her husband Merv; sister Christine; brother Dwight (Sandy); son Matthew (Lauri); grandson Stephan and granddaughters Kayleigh (Michael), Miranda and Kyla (Zack). Her passion in life was to take care of her family. None of us ever wanted for anything. She was the best possible wife and mother we could ask for. She also helped take care of her mother who also succumbed to Alzheimer's. Jackie was very fond of her dogs and cats over the years. They brought her immense pleasure. We shall miss her smile, easy going personality and innocent presence. We loved her very much and she loved each and every one of us. We shall miss her very much. A special thank you to Cornerstone Court and Hospice of Spokane for their care and support during Jackie's illness. A family memorial will be held at a later date at her gravesite.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved