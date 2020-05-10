WAGNER, Jacqueline Jackie finally conquered the dreaded disease Alzheimer's the afternoon of April 17th, 2020. She was welcomed by the open arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Jackie was born to Pauline and Bert Johnson on August 21st, 1948. She attended Arlington Grade School, Rogers High School and Spokane Community College. She married Merv Wagner on September 7th, 1968. They were married 51 years. They had three children, Christie, Janna and Matthew. She was a nurse at Shriner's Hospital for Children for over 25 years. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and daughters Christie and Janna. She is survived by her husband Merv; sister Christine; brother Dwight (Sandy); son Matthew (Lauri); grandson Stephan and granddaughters Kayleigh (Michael), Miranda and Kyla (Zack). Her passion in life was to take care of her family. None of us ever wanted for anything. She was the best possible wife and mother we could ask for. She also helped take care of her mother who also succumbed to Alzheimer's. Jackie was very fond of her dogs and cats over the years. They brought her immense pleasure. We shall miss her smile, easy going personality and innocent presence. We loved her very much and she loved each and every one of us. We shall miss her very much. A special thank you to Cornerstone Court and Hospice of Spokane for their care and support during Jackie's illness. A family memorial will be held at a later date at her gravesite.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store