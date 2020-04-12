Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. DREIS. View Sign Service Information Neptune Society - Spokane 98 E Francis Avenue Spokane , WA 99208 (509)-534-2770 Send Flowers Obituary

DREIS, James A. Jim Dreis died peacefully March 23, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born June 1, 1929 to Frank and Virginia Dreis in Breckenridge, MN. At age 10 the family moved to Spokane when his father was transferred to work for the Great Northern Railway. Jim attended St. Patrick Grade School, Gonzaga Prep and Gonzaga University. After graduating from Gonzaga he married Marguerite Doble and together they had three children. After a brief career as an elementary school teacher in Pasco, WA Jim followed his dad's footsteps into railroading. Hired first as a fireman for Great Northern Railway (now Burlington Northern), he later became an Engineer driving freight trains to Wenatchee, Pasco and east to Montana. Railroading became his passion. He loved being out in the open spaces. Jim was known to railroaders throughout the Northwest as "Diamond Jim Dreis" because he always wore a shirt and tie to work with a diamond tie tack and diamond cuff links. After 20 years driving freight trains he finished the last eight years of his career driving the famous Empire Builder Amtrak passenger train weekly from Spokane to Seattle, the last leg of its journey from Chicago to the West Coast. He never tired of seeing the sunrise over the Cascades and the waters of the Puget Sound. He often said that driving the train was one of the last great jobs and he was so lucky to be able to do it. He was featured in a 1991 documentary on the Empire Builder produced by KXLY. Along with a strong work ethic and focus on self-discipline, Jim had a lifelong curiosity about everything. Preferring to be self-taught, he learned to play guitar, mandolin and banjo, cut gemstones, cast jewelry, learned oil painting, and completed many DIY projects. He loved researching and acquiring the tools and equipment for his hobbies more than he ever loved the hobby itself. Retirement days included travel to Europe and cruises, dancing, playing cards and becoming a master bridge player. As proud as Jim was about his railroading career, he was most proud of his three children and grandchildren and the many railroad friendships he had. He wil be missed by family and friends. He is survived by his children, daughters Valerie VanMeter (Terry) of Olympia, WA, Karen Roen of Spokane; son Mark Dreis (Lindy) of Spokane; grandchildren Chad Jackson of Moses Lake, Adam Jackson of Spokane, and Tom Roen of Seattle, WA; brothers David Dreis (Margo) of Spokane, and Robert Dreis (Dianne) of Casa Grande, AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Virginia, brother Francis, sisters Gladwin King and Patricia Toenies. The family would like to that the staff at Aspen Quality Care for their compassionate care of dad these past five years. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

