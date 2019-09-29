Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. RAY. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

RAY, James A. (Age 68) James Ray passed away peacefully at Kootenai Medical Center with his family at his side on September 19, 2019. This was the result of an unexpected fall on Sep-tember 8th. He is leaving his wife, Donna Dehart-Ray; daughters, Jamie Ray-Price, Alysa Draper-DeHart; son-in-law, Sean Price; grandson, Ryan Price; and his much-loved Standard Poodles, Blue, Knight, Maddie and Hermione Earth side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Olive Ray. If you ever had the chance to meet Jim, you were instantly drawn in by his ready laugh and big personality. Jim loved to attend gun shows and enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. I'm sure he is wishing he was here for his elk hunt scheduled for October. Jim graduated from Joel E. Ferris High School in 1970; he joined the Navy in 1973. In 1975, he married Theresa Ray and moved back to Spokane where he worked at the VA Hospital until retirement in 2009. In 2002, he married Donna DeHart-Ray whom he met at the VA. They enjoyed skiing, golf and traveling the world. Jim was also an exceptional snowboarder who raced and was sponsored by Nidecker. Since retirement, he has wintered in Arizona. Jim enjoyed good food, fine scotch, Smith & Wesson and most of all, his family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4th at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home followed by inurnment at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. Following the inurnment, a reception will be held at Heritage Funeral Home. Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

