THOMPSON, James A. "Jim" In the presence of his loved ones, James "Jim" A. Thompson concluded a life well lived in the late afternoon hours of October 22nd 2019. Jim is preceded in death by father George and mother Ellen Thompson, 13 brothers and one sister. Jim leaves behind, after 34 loving years of marriage, spouse Cheryl "Cheri" Thompson; children Dawn and Christina Overly in Spokane, WA, five daughters and three sons in Oswego, NY and brother Tommy Thompson, Oswego, NY; grandchildren Tanner Hynes, Alora Witcher, and Hailey Perala of Spokane, WA, as well as 28 in Oswego, NY, 52 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and countless friends whose lives have been enriched greatly by Jim's humor and love for them all. Jim loved his country dearly, and dedicated three years serving in the United States Air Force until he was given an Honorable Discharge for medical reasons. Jim relocated from Oswego, NY to Spokane, WA in 1970 and on July 1st 1985 in Reno, NV married the love of his life, Cheri. Jim retired from Dellen Wood Products in his 65th year of life, Jim continued to work until he was 80 in the hospitality industry and enjoyed his role as Maintenance Supervisor at Walmart in Spokane Valley, WA. Jim enjoyed Friday night "Date Nights" with Cheri playing the slots, tending to his yard work, fishing, and most importantly being a father. Jim's family invites you to please join them in celebrating his life on Tuesday, October 29th at 3:00pm at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Road Spokane Valley, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019