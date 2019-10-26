Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home
1306 North Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 924-9700
Resources
More Obituaries for James Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. "Jim" Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. "Jim" Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON, James A. "Jim" In the presence of his loved ones, James "Jim" A. Thompson concluded a life well lived in the late afternoon hours of October 22nd 2019. Jim is preceded in death by father George and mother Ellen Thompson, 13 brothers and one sister. Jim leaves behind, after 34 loving years of marriage, spouse Cheryl "Cheri" Thompson; children Dawn and Christina Overly in Spokane, WA, five daughters and three sons in Oswego, NY and brother Tommy Thompson, Oswego, NY; grandchildren Tanner Hynes, Alora Witcher, and Hailey Perala of Spokane, WA, as well as 28 in Oswego, NY, 52 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and countless friends whose lives have been enriched greatly by Jim's humor and love for them all. Jim loved his country dearly, and dedicated three years serving in the United States Air Force until he was given an Honorable Discharge for medical reasons. Jim relocated from Oswego, NY to Spokane, WA in 1970 and on July 1st 1985 in Reno, NV married the love of his life, Cheri. Jim retired from Dellen Wood Products in his 65th year of life, Jim continued to work until he was 80 in the hospitality industry and enjoyed his role as Maintenance Supervisor at Walmart in Spokane Valley, WA. Jim enjoyed Friday night "Date Nights" with Cheri playing the slots, tending to his yard work, fishing, and most importantly being a father. Jim's family invites you to please join them in celebrating his life on Tuesday, October 29th at 3:00pm at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Road Spokane Valley, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home
Download Now