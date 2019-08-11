Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Allen ROSS. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Spokane First Assembly of God 828 W. Indiana Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

ROSS, James Allen (Age 88) James Allen Ross, beloved husband, father, and minister went home to be with his Lord July 25th, 2019 at his home in Spokane, Washington. After a brave fight with illness, Jim passed away to Glory at the age of 88, with the love of his life, Wilma, by his side. Jim was born in Sparks, Nevada on August 10, 1930. The third child of Elbert and Verna Ross, he joined two older sisters, Sharon and Alice, and two younger brothers, Ralph and Elbert Jr. Jim was called to the ministry early in life. At the ripe old age of seven, Jim honed his skills conducting "church services" in the family garage replete with music and sermons, much to the chagrin of the family dog! Thus began a lifetime of service to the Lord. From 1948-1954, Jim served in the US Air Force, receiving National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals for his time at the US Pentagon. In 1951, he met Wilma Renfro while singing in the church choir. The story of their courtship varies if you asked Jim, she begged him to marry her after a relentless pursuit; if you ask Wilma, however, she'll tell you the real story. The two married July 19, 1952. Jim and Wilma would be blessed with four children in as many years Golda, Stephen, David and Paul. The couple celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary before his death. Following his military service, Jim returned to ministry. He attended Southeastern University, graduating in 1960. From there the family moved to North Carolina, pastoring churches in Asheville and Hickory. Jim was ordained with the Assemblies of God in 1962. In 2018, he was honored for more than 50 years of ministerial service. In 1963, Jim and Wilma moved to Spokane, WA. That fall, he enrolled in Whitworth College to pursue a Master's in Educational Counseling and Guidance. The same year, Jim began work as a caseworker for the Department of Social and Health Services where he remained until his retirement as Department Administrator in 1989. Jim continued to devote time to the ministry - teaching Bible classes, leading congregational worship, and serving on church boards. If the church doors were open, Jim and Wilma were there. Jim served on the boards of both Silver Lake Bible Camp and Fruitland Camp. He led over 20 construction teams helping to build and improve churches in Alaska and held staff positions at Spokane First Assembly and Mountain View Assembly. Jim served as lead pastor in Loon Lake, WA and interim pastor in Davenport, WA. Whenever and wherever the call came, Jim would answer filling the role of minister for the day. He loved people and his heart was most happy when he served others. Jim was known for his keen sense of humor, contagious laugh, and amiable personality. He loved music and had a song for every occasion from the silly to the sublime. He enjoyed telling stories, with a touch of blarney in true Irish fashion. The "Jim Ross legends" were many and well-known. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting trips. He enjoyed being away from the phone and almost always came back with a cold and a beard which Wilma made him shave immediately. Always fit and active, Jim hiked the 33-mile-long Chilkoot Trail when he was a spry 68 years young. A true environmentalist and recycler, Jim was famous for his "Irish coffee" which for Jim meant taking a single tablespoon of grounds and recycling them repeatedly until the "coffee" resembled a weak tea. His hunting pals quickly learned not to let Jim make the coffee. Most of all, Jim loved his family. He is survived by his wife his life and helpmate of 67 years Wilma; his children, Golda, Stephen (Sarah), and Paul; three granddaughters, Heather, Jamey (Craig) and Amanda; three great-grandsons, Connor, Holden, and Jordan. Jim is predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Sharon and Alice, brother Elbert Jr., and his beloved son David. A celebration of life will be held at Spokane First Assembly of God, 828 W. Indiana, Spokane, WA 99205, on August 17th, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Brief reception to follow. The family is grateful for the excellent care provided by Horizon Hospice and the prayers of family and friends who have stood by us in this difficult time. Memorial gifts may be made in the memory of James A. Ross to either Horizon Hospice, 608 E. Holland, Spokane, WA 99218; or the Union Gospel Mission, 1224 E Trent Ave, Spokane, WA 99202. Though we grieve in the loss of Jim, we know that we will be reunited again.

