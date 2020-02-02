PALMER, James A. (Age 76) James (Jim) Alvin Palmer passed away on January 25, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1943, in Spokane Washington, the son of Russell and Ruth Palmer. Jim was a graduate of Lewis and Clark High School and a Navy veteran. He worked as a paramedic for Spokane Ambulance (AMR) for over 20 years. He then became the EMS coordinator for Spokane County Fire District 9 in May 1991 until he retired in September 2011. He was an avid amateur radio enthusiast in his spare time. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Ruth Palmer; and brother Robert Palmer. He is survived by his son, Ryan Palmer; stepdaughter Christina Michelle Chapman; and two grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for February 8, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 2, 2020