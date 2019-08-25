Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Anson "Bud" STOBIE. View Sign Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 301 South Olive Sandpoint , ID 83864 (208)-263-3180 Send Flowers Obituary

STOBIE, James Anson "Bud" (Age 86) James Anson "Bud" Stobie, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Sandpoint, Idaho. Private family services have been held. Bud was born on November 17, 1932 in Spokane, WA to John and Mildred Stobie. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1951. He attended Washington State University for two years before being drafted into the United States Army. Bud married Jean Dixon in 1954 in Yakima, WA. The couple raised three children together. Bud completed his bachelor degree at Eastern Washington University. He then earned his master's degree from Santa Clara University in California. He then taught middle school and coached at Union Middle School, retiring in 1990. In 2000 Bud married Gail Eskotter at his lake cabin in Coolin, ID. Bud loved spending time at the cabin on Priest Lake. They also purchased a home in Lewiston in 2010. He loved the outdoors, shooting, 4-wheeling, fishing, boating, and picking huckleberries. Bud will be remembered as a "gentle giant." He is survived by his wife Gail Stobie of Lewiston, ID; three children Jana Koshinz of Ferndale, WA, Maya (Tim) Clark of Roseville, CA, and Casey Stobie of Acme, WA; one grandson and 9 granddaughters; one brother Bob (Carol) Stobie of Spokane Valley, WA; and three stepsons James Heck (Ardie Young) of Campbell, CA, David (Cheryl) Bauer of Livermore, CA, and Craig Heck (Karen Medina) of San Jose, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Jean Stobie, and sister Jean VanLeuven. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Bud's online memorial at

