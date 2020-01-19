Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Archie "Jim" COX. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COX, James Archie "Jim" March 11, 1928 - January 6, 2020 Jim was a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is a retired mason from Kaiser Trentwood. His many activities included dancing with his wife, Kiwanis, Scope and a member. Jim could build anything. At one time he built a camper from scratch and no one could tell it didn't come directly from a dealership. He is preceded in death by his father Charles, mother Ada, brother Everett and first wife Hilde. He is survived by his wife Theresa, daughter Helen Pavlischak, son Randy Cox, grandson, Jamie Pavlischak, step children, Jodie Clark, Leslie, Ron and Gaston Gosselin. Services to be held January 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 3720 E. Colbert Rd., Colbert, WA at 11:00 with lunch to follow and interment at 2:00 at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.

COX, James Archie "Jim" March 11, 1928 - January 6, 2020 Jim was a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is a retired mason from Kaiser Trentwood. His many activities included dancing with his wife, Kiwanis, Scope and a member. Jim could build anything. At one time he built a camper from scratch and no one could tell it didn't come directly from a dealership. He is preceded in death by his father Charles, mother Ada, brother Everett and first wife Hilde. He is survived by his wife Theresa, daughter Helen Pavlischak, son Randy Cox, grandson, Jamie Pavlischak, step children, Jodie Clark, Leslie, Ron and Gaston Gosselin. Services to be held January 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 3720 E. Colbert Rd., Colbert, WA at 11:00 with lunch to follow and interment at 2:00 at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020

