NELSON, James Arthur James Arthur Nelson went from this earth to his heavenly home on August 12, 2020. He was one week away from his 88th birthday. Jim's roots ran deep in Spokane where he was born and lived his whole life. He was the second child of James S. Nelson and Edith "Tommy" Nelson, born on August 21, 1932. The family of four children included big sister, Barbara (Briggs), Jim, Larry and Penny (Goldsbury). Jim graduated from Rogers High School in 1950. He went on to Eastern University where he received his bachelor's degree in Economics. After college he joined the Army and was honorably discharged after a short term of service. He married Lois M. Swan 1955. Jim and Lois had three daughters and a son in their 20 years of marriage. Jim worked at various places over the years. The job he most enjoyed was working at The Spokesman-Review where he eventually became the manager of the Classified Department. Later on Jim discovered a love for writing. He wrote short stories and poems of his life experiences and numerous letters to the editor of The Spokesman-Review. He was very proud of his success in seeing his stories published in The Spokesman-Review, Nostalgia magazine, various wildlife and hunting and fishing magazines and the nationally known Chicken Soup For The Soul books. He eventually compiled his stories and poems into a book titled The Way It Was And The Way It Is. He said "It was a labor of love." He said, "He hoped the stories would jog memories, create laughter, and perhaps some tears." Jim worked hard promoting his book and you would often see him around town with his display table, where he would sell and autograph his books. If you knew Jim, you knew he had a love for nature and hunting. He was an avid hunter and in his early years he shared his knowledge and enthusiasm with young people teaching hunter safety courses through the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council. He was a part of this organization most of his adult life where he served a term as President and received an Appreciation Award in 2012 for his dedication and support of the INWC. He was also a long-standing attendee at the INWC annual Big Horn Show as an official measurer of horns and antlers for the Boone and Crocket record book. Jim was a people person and he loved to talk, striking up conversations without hesitation. Although he was a knowledgeable guy, interested in many subjects, his favorite topic was his kids. He loved his family and his grandchildren and wouldn't want to miss any of the grandkids sporting events, piano recitals, horse shows, graduations, birthday parties or weddings etc. Jim is survived by his ex-wife Lois Nelson (his only love); his daughters Kim Burris, Lori Hasenyager (Warren), Merri Best (Glen); his brother Larry T. Nelson and sister Penny Goldsbury (Gary); Jim's grandchildren are Mandy (Josh), Joshua (Kelsey), Amber (Cameron), Sarah (Michael), Amy, Holly (Travis), Casey, Jeremy (Amber), Joshua (Montana), Jennifer (Joel), 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and older sister and his son James Buckley Nelson. The family was very blessed by the love and care Jim received at the Trinity Holy Name Adult Family Home where he lived his last few months. There will be a memorial service held at Timberview Church, 15511 N. Howe Rd., Mead WA 99021 at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 17th, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store