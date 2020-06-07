James Austin SCOTT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCOTT, James Austin Jim Scott, 87, passed on May 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Artye Lee, son Brad, daughters Shirley, Carrie (Phil), Kris (Larry) and Kathy (Cameron). Jim also has 14 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Doris (Jr.) and Ann and many nieces and nephews. Jim worked for Kaiser Aluminum Mead for a total of 38 years, 5 of which were at the Valco plant in Ghana, West Africa. He will be remembered for his love of camping, boating, fishing, history and classic cars. He was a master story teller and wove his laughter into our hearts. Jim's celebration of life will be postponed until a later date when Covid restrictions have lifted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved