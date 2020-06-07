SCOTT, James Austin Jim Scott, 87, passed on May 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Artye Lee, son Brad, daughters Shirley, Carrie (Phil), Kris (Larry) and Kathy (Cameron). Jim also has 14 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Doris (Jr.) and Ann and many nieces and nephews. Jim worked for Kaiser Aluminum Mead for a total of 38 years, 5 of which were at the Valco plant in Ghana, West Africa. He will be remembered for his love of camping, boating, fishing, history and classic cars. He was a master story teller and wove his laughter into our hearts. Jim's celebration of life will be postponed until a later date when Covid restrictions have lifted.



