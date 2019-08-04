Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James B. O'CONNOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'CONNOR, James B. (1933-2019) Jim was born on a small wheat farm outside of Box Elder, Montana. He was one of four children born to Byron and Juanita O'Connor. While still in grade school, his family left the farm and moved to Great Falls, Montana where Jim graduated from Great Falls High School. After high school Jim attended the University of Montana, where he became a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Later he transferred to Northern Montana College (University of Montana-Havre) and worked nights on the Great Northern Railway to pay for his college education, studying in the engine cars between trains arriving to be unloaded. Jim was drafted during the Korean War and served honorably for two years in the United States Army. After the Army, Jim returned to Havre and married Jean Gibson, also of Havre. They had one daughter, Kate and resided in Havre until the untimely death of Jeanie in 1956. In 1960 Jim met Janet Hansen at a supper club in Havre, where he famously asked her to dance, to which she simply replied "Jim O'Connor, I presume." They were married in Sidney, Montana in 1961. In Havre, Jim began working for Prudential Insurance Company. He worked for Prudential for over 40 years. Eventually they moved to Great Falls and then to Missoula, where Jim became a Division Manager for Prudential. In 1967 their son Dan was born. In 1973 Dan accepted the position of acting manager of Prudential's San Francisco agency and the family moved to the Bay Area. They resided in the Bay Area for three years until Jim became the manager of the Spokane Agency in 1976. While in Spokane Jim grew the Prudential agency to 30 agents and oversaw Prudential operations throughout Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Jim was an excellent leader and mentor to all his agents and clients, maintaining relationships with many of them after his retirement in 1989. In his youth Jim worked on his Granddad's farm, spending long hot summer days on a tractor in summer fallowing the fields. Jim was an excellent pheasant hunter and fly fisherman. He was active in the Spokane community. He was a cornerstone member of the Son's of Norway, patron of the Spokane Symphony, member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, and active in several local business organizations. Jim was an avid golfer who always insisted on walking so if he had a bad round at least he got some exercise. While at home he could always be found reading his Wall Street Journal with the business news on. In his neighborhood he was famous for his "walks around the block" and his shooting baskets in the driveway. He and Janet made a number of trips to Europe, Hawaii and Mexico. Jim was a wonderful father who was a faithful attendee at baseball, basketball and football games, as well as orchestra concerts and piano recitals. He dearly loved his grandkids as they made him laugh and smile every time he saw them, as they gave him great joy. He loved to play with them, go on walks, and make ice cream cones that they always begged him to make. Jim lived a full and rewarding life and made a positive impact on all those he came in contact with. He will be sorely missed. Jim is survived by his wife Janet, sister Nita, daughter Kate (Robin), son Dan (Robyn), grandchildren Ashley, Troy, Elaine, Lucile and great-grandchildren Wilson and Ede, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Jeanie, sister Joyce and brother John. A celebration of life will be held for Jim at St. Mark's Lutheran Church on Wednesday, August 7th at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to and World Wildlife Fund.

O'CONNOR, James B. (1933-2019) Jim was born on a small wheat farm outside of Box Elder, Montana. He was one of four children born to Byron and Juanita O'Connor. While still in grade school, his family left the farm and moved to Great Falls, Montana where Jim graduated from Great Falls High School. After high school Jim attended the University of Montana, where he became a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Later he transferred to Northern Montana College (University of Montana-Havre) and worked nights on the Great Northern Railway to pay for his college education, studying in the engine cars between trains arriving to be unloaded. Jim was drafted during the Korean War and served honorably for two years in the United States Army. After the Army, Jim returned to Havre and married Jean Gibson, also of Havre. They had one daughter, Kate and resided in Havre until the untimely death of Jeanie in 1956. In 1960 Jim met Janet Hansen at a supper club in Havre, where he famously asked her to dance, to which she simply replied "Jim O'Connor, I presume." They were married in Sidney, Montana in 1961. In Havre, Jim began working for Prudential Insurance Company. He worked for Prudential for over 40 years. Eventually they moved to Great Falls and then to Missoula, where Jim became a Division Manager for Prudential. In 1967 their son Dan was born. In 1973 Dan accepted the position of acting manager of Prudential's San Francisco agency and the family moved to the Bay Area. They resided in the Bay Area for three years until Jim became the manager of the Spokane Agency in 1976. While in Spokane Jim grew the Prudential agency to 30 agents and oversaw Prudential operations throughout Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Jim was an excellent leader and mentor to all his agents and clients, maintaining relationships with many of them after his retirement in 1989. In his youth Jim worked on his Granddad's farm, spending long hot summer days on a tractor in summer fallowing the fields. Jim was an excellent pheasant hunter and fly fisherman. He was active in the Spokane community. He was a cornerstone member of the Son's of Norway, patron of the Spokane Symphony, member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, and active in several local business organizations. Jim was an avid golfer who always insisted on walking so if he had a bad round at least he got some exercise. While at home he could always be found reading his Wall Street Journal with the business news on. In his neighborhood he was famous for his "walks around the block" and his shooting baskets in the driveway. He and Janet made a number of trips to Europe, Hawaii and Mexico. Jim was a wonderful father who was a faithful attendee at baseball, basketball and football games, as well as orchestra concerts and piano recitals. He dearly loved his grandkids as they made him laugh and smile every time he saw them, as they gave him great joy. He loved to play with them, go on walks, and make ice cream cones that they always begged him to make. Jim lived a full and rewarding life and made a positive impact on all those he came in contact with. He will be sorely missed. Jim is survived by his wife Janet, sister Nita, daughter Kate (Robin), son Dan (Robyn), grandchildren Ashley, Troy, Elaine, Lucile and great-grandchildren Wilson and Ede, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Jeanie, sister Joyce and brother John. A celebration of life will be held for Jim at St. Mark's Lutheran Church on Wednesday, August 7th at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to and World Wildlife Fund. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.