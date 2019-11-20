|
|
McKAY, James Blaine James Blaine McKay on November 11, 2019 was chosen by our Lord to join him in heaven. Born October 29, 1948 to Jean B. and Richard E. McKay. Jim was a Spokane Valley resident going to school up to his senior year where he and the family moved to Metaline, Washington. He graduated from Selkirk High School in 1966 where he met the love of his life, Tammy of 50 years. Jim was a former Navy Veteran serving for four years with a tour in Da Nang Vietnam. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and RVN Meritorious Unit Citation with Gallantry Cross. His livelihood consisted of 33 years as a Sears specialist in sales, primarily in TV's, and sound systems. After retiring from Sears, he became an entrepreneur and started McKay's Assembly and Connection. His knowledge of electronics was second to none and his love of people made for a successful business. Jim loved his Grandkids more than anything could be loved, and their love for Papa Jim was received with open arms. He lived to be there for all five of his "G-kids" whether it was a football, basketball, soccer, cross country, volleyball game or track meet he was there with his Papa chair cheering them all along. All five of his grandkids loved him just as much as the rest of us, but they most certainly held a very special place in his heart that was just for them. Jim's love of his family is immeasurable. The bond he shared with his high school sweetheart, Tammy and his children Kristi and Seth, was infinite. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Tammy; children, Kristi Flannery and Seth (Jocelyn) McKay; grandchildren, Sean, Payton, and Hope Flannery, Lola and Lily McKay; brothers, David (Anne) McKay, Richard (Connie) McKay; sister, Molly (Mike) Shirey; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. He is preceeded in death by his parents Richard and Jean McKay; sister, Vicki McKay Gebran. A celebration of his life will be held at Thornhill Valley Chapel, at 1400 S. Pines, Spokane Valley, on November 29th at 1:00pm, with a Military inurnment to follow, and a reception at the Eagles located at 6410 N. Lidgerwood Street, Spokane, 99208. In lieu of flowers Jim's family has requested donations to the Red Cross or Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019