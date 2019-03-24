Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Bruce JOHNSON. View Sign

JOHNSON, James Bruce James Bruce Johnson, born to Ilda Romine Johnson and Fletcher Bruce Johnson November 10th, 1930 in Burley, ID, passed away March 16th, 2019. Jim graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in business after serving in the 11th Airborne Division in Korea. Jim retired in 2002 after a long career as a salesman. He married Narlene Vantine in 1987 in Gresham, OR. In 1993 they moved to Newman Lake, WA where they have resided the past 26 years. Jim was a proud member of Al Kadar Shrine and Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He is survived by his wife, Narlene, son Bruce (Lisa) Johnson of Toelle, UT., seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. We would like to express a very special thank you to Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane Valley and the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d'Alene for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Schneidmiller Hospice House at 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

