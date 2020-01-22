BROCK, James C. (Age 86) Command Sergeant Major James C. Brock Born February 13th, 1933 in Bemis, TN. Jim joined the U.S. Army January 1951 and retired in 1972. He served in Vietnam and Korea. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Shirley J. Brock and two daughters, Imae J. Oaksford, son in law Robert S. Oaksford and Debra A. Conery, including four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. While serving in the Army, he worked all over the world including military government's overseas most of his career. After retirement Jim opened Brocks Gunsmithing in Spokane and worked for 47 years. Jim designed, repaired, and offered the finest of gunsmithing here in the PNW, training many other men to go into gunsmithing. Jim also taught gunsmithing at the local community college. Retiring a second time at the age of 83. His greatest passion was climbing mountains in Alaska and roaming the vast regions. From an early age as a boy, he loved hunting and fishing his entire life and being in nature in remote landscapes. Please join us for a celebration of Jim's life and accomplishments on Thursday, January 30th. Funeral service begins at 11:00 AM, Saint Aloysius Church, Gonzaga University, 330 E. Boone, Spokane, WA. Luncheon follows at 12:00 noon. Military honors will be at graveside on Friday, January 31st at 2:00 PM Fairmont Memorial, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020