STARR, James C. "Jim" (Age 71) Born June 13, 1947 in Spokane, Washington and passed away June 6, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. In 1966 at age 19, Jim joined the Air Force. He was stationed in Guam where he served as a jet engine technician during the Vietnam War. He later transferred to Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane where he met Silvia Stowe and was soon married in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Jim worked at Camp Chevrolet as a painter and auto body tech for the majority of his life. He enjoyed cruising around town and spending time with friends and family. Throughout his life, Jim was an avid Nascar and local racing fan. He was on the pit crew of several local racing teams including his son-in-law's Gamble Racing Team. Jim is survived by his daughters Dezerae (John) Gamble, Michelle Shewell (Mike Emerson); grandsons Dakota and Dylan Gamble; granddaughter Nikki (Brandon) Upchurch; and great-grandson Brisbane. He also leaves behind his sister Darlene (Dennis) Rock; niece Christa (Nathan) Stull; and grandniece Amanda; along with numerous cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his ex-wife Silvia Starr, and parents Lois and Arthur Starr and step father Adam Karnes. Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 21022 E. Wellesley Ave., Otis Orchards, WA. Inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Please sign Jim's onlilne obituary and guestbook at www.HennesseyValley.com.